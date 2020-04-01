Coping With Stress During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Like most people, you’re probably feeling the stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In this time of uncertainty, it’s important to pay attention to how you’re feeling, and to know that there are things you can do to protect your mental health. CAMH offers extensive information to support you in understanding anxiety. And, in the coming weeks, CAMH will be offering you more information and resources. Today, we’d like to share some helpful tips and tools to cope with anxiety. Some anxiety and fear is normal

It’s important to accept that some anxiety and fear is normal right now. COVID-19 is a new virus and we are still learning about it. This uncertainty can cause some anxiety. This is normal, and it actually can help motivate us to take action to protect ourselves. What you can do 1. Find a balance: Stay tuned in, but know when to take a breather from the news 2. Remember that you are resilient and be careful with the “What ifs” 3. Be kind to yourself 4. Eat healthily 5. Avoid substance use including smoking and vaping, caffeine and alcohol 6. Get proper rest and sleep