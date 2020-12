Compliments And Other Deli Meats Recalled Due To Listeria

The food recall warning issued on November 22, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.Levitts Foods (Canada) is recalling certain Compliments brand, Levitts brand, and The Deli-Shop brand deli meat products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below. Recalled product Brand Product Size UPC Codes Compliments Montreal-Style Smoked Meat 175 g 0 68820 13357 5 BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/11

EST 48 Compliments Smoked Beef Pastrami 175 g 0 68820 13360 5 BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/11

EST 48 Compliments Corned Beef 175 g 0 68820 13356 8 BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/11

EST 48 Levitts Corned Beef 150 g 8 82756 72084 1 BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/23

EST 48 Levitts Montreal Style Smoked Meat 150 g 8 82756 71084 2 BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/23

EST 48 Levitts New York Style Pastrami 150 g 8 82756 73084 0 BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/23

EST 48 The Deli-Shop Sliced Pastrami 175 g 0 59749 95373 3 BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/11

EST 48 The Deli-Shop Sliced Pastrami 2 x 175 g 0 68820 13360 5 BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/11

EST 48

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results.

There has been one reported illness that may be associated with the consumption of these products.