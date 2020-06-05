Community Volunteer Income Tax Clinics Go Virtual

The District Municipality of Muskoka (the District) is pleased to announce that the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program is now being offered to eligible residents virtually.

The District is registered with the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) and works with community partners and volunteers to provide free tax clinics to eligible individuals living in Muskoka. In efforts to keep the Muskoka community safe and healthy, tax clinics were postponed in March and April with the onset of COVID-19. Over the last several weeks, the District has been working with the CRA and tax clinic volunteers to find alternative methods to deliver the program to the community.

Residents who still need to file their taxes can now complete the online appointment request form at www.muskoka.on.ca/taxclinics. Eligibility requirements and what you need to have prepared are also included on this page. If you do not have access to a computer please call our tax clinic team at (705) 645-2412 ext. 4348.

Virtual clinics will be held on an interim basis to help complete tax returns while still following physical distancing guidelines. To learn more about the Districts involvement with this program please visit: www.muskoka.on.ca/taxclinics