Collision On Hwy. 11 Results in Impaired Driving Charge

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a female with impaired driving following a collision on Highway 11 in Severn Township.

OPP say on December 08, 2020, shortly after 11:00 p.m., they received a call reporting that a female was driving on Highway 11 and was known to be intoxicated.

While officers were searching for the vehicle, a collision was reported on Highway 11 southbound near Brennan Line involving a vehicle of the same description. Upon arrival at the scene, officers joined Severn Fire and Emergency Services and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services attending to two injured drivers who were both transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One of the drivers was identified to be the subject of the earlier complaint and an impaired operation investigation ensued.

As a result, Jessica Campbell, age 32, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Dangerous operation

The accused was released and is set to appear on January 12, 2021 in court.