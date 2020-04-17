Collision On Hwy. 11 Claims The Life Of Utterson Resident

On Tuesday April 14, 2020 at 9:30 p.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP, along with the North East Region OPP Technical Collision Investigator (TCI), Burk’s Falls and District Fire Department and the Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services (EMS) investigated a single vehicle rollover on Highway 11 in the southbound lanes.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle lost control on the road, struck a guard rail, flipped and landed on its roof. Both the passenger and the driver were taken to hospital by EMS and on Thursday April 16, 2020 the driver, Kenneth Borne, 71 of Utterson, Ontario died as a result of his injuries.