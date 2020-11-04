Collision On Brackenrig Rd Claims The Life Of One Person

On Wednesday November 4, 2020, at 9:16 a.m., Bracebridge OPP, Muskoka Lakes Fire, Muskoka Paramedic Service and Air Ambulance responded to a collision involving a cement truck and a pick-up truck on Brackenrig Road.

The 37-year-old driver of the hydro one pick-up truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police have not released his name.

The driver of the cement truck was air lifted by Ornge to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

OPP Central Region Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) are currently at the scene to assist with the investigation.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

The investigation is on-going, and a road closure is in effect on Brackenrig Road, south of Windermere Road.

Hydro One has released the following statement:

We are heartbroken to share that one of our employees lost his life in a very serious motor vehicle accident in the Port Carling area. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and co-workers affected by this accident.

This is a developing story and updates will be released when available.