Collision In Bracebridge Sends Three People To Hospital

More to this story we first told you about.

On December 8, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. Bracebridge OPP along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and Bracebridge Fire Department responded to a single vehicle collision on Manitoba Street near High Falls Road.

Witnesses say a U-Haul vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree and the three occupants were injured. Emergency services were quickly on scene and all three Muskoka men were transported to hospital, one of whom had to be extricated by the fire department. Two men were further airlifted to Toronto with life altering injuries.

Police are investigating the factors that influenced this collision including impaired driving.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigation team is on scene and Manitoba Street between High Falls road and Old Falkenburg road is closed as they conduct their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.