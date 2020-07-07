City Of Orillia Seeks Local Artist To Create Art Piece For Butterfly Garden

Calling all creatives in and around Orillia: the city is seeking a local artist to create a complimentary piece of public art for a new butterfly garden in J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park.

The artwork “should be dynamic, building on the site’s landscaping and design,” according to a press release from the city, and it can be a single piece of art or multiple works grouped together. Interactive components are encouraged but not required as long as the art pieces meet the other criteria and conditions dictated by the city’s Art in Public Places Policy. The artwork must also be made of durable material, safe and suitable for all ages, maintenance-free and resistant to the elements, and original to the artist(s). The project includes a $5,000 budget for materials, labour, supplies and installation costs, and artists in Orillia, Severn, Oro-Medonte, Ramara and Rama are invited to submit a proposal by 4 p.m. on July 17.

“City staff and the Art in a Public Places Committee are excited to add more art to Orillia’s landscape,” said Jacqueline Soczka, manager of culture, in the press release. “We want to create, through this project, a distinctive focal point or showpiece that captures the essence of the garden.”

In June 2019, Orillia received designation as a Bee City from Bee City Canada, which recognizes local efforts in supporting pollinators and their habitats. The new butterfly garden in J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park is being created for pollinating insects and will be located at the park’s entrance along Atherley Road.

For more information, visit the City of Orillia website.