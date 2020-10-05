6,500 CIBC Team Members In Communities Across Canada Participate In Reimagined Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run For The Cure

“While this year’s Run was virtual, the passion, commitment and resilience shown by Team CIBC, our partners at the Canadian Cancer Society and Canadians across the country remained as strong as ever,” says Laura Dottori-Attanasio, CIBC’s Group Head, Personal and Business Banking and Executive Run Sponsor. “When we unite around a shared purpose, great things happen. I am proud of Team CIBC for finding creative, virtual ways to keep the Run spirit alive and to help ensure no Canadian has to face cancer alone.”

This year’s Run was reimagined to include both virtual and in-person elements, where participants had the opportunity to build virtual runners through a refreshed mobile app, and tune into live-streamed opening ceremonies before heading out into their neighbourhoods for a physically distanced walk or run. The live-stream was hosted by award-winning singer-songwriter Jully Black, and brought participants across Canada together at the same time for the first time in the Run’s history. It also featured performances from talented Canadian musicians, testimonials from people affected by breast cancer and a high-energy warm-up featuring fitness leaders from across the country.

Although many aspects of the Run changed this year, what didn’t change is the importance of the fundraising effort. In a recent poll*, 85% of Canadians say they believe it’s important to continue supporting cancer-specific research during the pandemic.

In addition to supporting breast cancer research, CIBC’s support of the Run will also extend to CancerConnection.ca, the Canadian Cancer Society’s online support community for people with cancer and caregivers. The program works to provide emotional support and practical advice about managing cancer while building wellness and resilience. CIBC is proud to support this program at a time when connecting with others online is more important than ever.

“Despite this being a different year, and different Run for all of us, we could not be more proud of the way Canadians rallied and continued to support the breast cancer cause,” says Andrea Seale, CEO, Canadian Cancer Society. “We know from recent research that the pandemic has impacted the ability to donate for one-third of Canadians*, but together with CIBC’s support, we’re able to bring CancerConnection.ca, to people with cancer and caregivers at a time when they may be feeling particularly isolated and alone. For 24 years we have walked and run together with CIBC and despite the impacts of COVID-19, this year was no different.”

As title sponsor of the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure for 24 years, Team CIBC has raised more than $56 million for breast cancer research, treatment, education and support programs. United together by One for Change, Team CIBC supports its communities year-round through fundraising, donations and volunteering.