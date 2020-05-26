Chestnut Park COVID-19 Fundraiser In Support Of South Muskoka Hospital Foundation

Chestnut Park has been a proud member of the Muskoka community for over 25 years and is committed to supporting healthcare throughout the region. The Chestnut Park COVID-19 Emergency Fundraising Campaign is supporting the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation as they acquire equipment and supplies to continue to patients safe. You can make 3X the impact today when you donate!

We are grateful for all the frontline workers, with a special thanks to the medical community for making our homes and community safe during this health crisis.

With every donation made, Chestnut Park along with our generous partner Peerage Capital will be matching all donations, increasing the value of your donation by 3X! Our goal is to raise $10,000!

We hope we can count on your support. Donations of any amount are greatly appreciated.

GET ACTIVE & SUPPORT THE CAUSE!

To kick off our campaign, we have partnered with Tri-Lakes Training to host a Donate-What-You-Can All Ages, All Abilities fitness class on Thursday, May 28 at 11 a.m. Any donation made will grant you access to the Virtual Fitness Class and all donations will go directly to the hospital foundation!

HELP SUPPORT THE CAMPAIGN! PLEASE DONATE

We will need all of the help we can get to reach our goal. We understand that during these trying times it may be difficult to make financial donations. If you could like, comment, and share our social media posts in support of the campaign, that would be greatly appreciated!



This is a sponsored post submitted by Chestnut Park.