Charges Laid After Domestic Incident In Seguin Township

The West Parry Sound OPP responded to a domestic incident (Aug 23, 2020 at 9 pm) on McCan’s Road in Seguin Township.

As a result of the investigation a 39-year-old resident of Seguin Township, was arrested and charged with:

Mischief – domestic related

Failure to comply with an undertaking

The accused is held in custody and is scheduled to appear for bail court at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on August 24, 2020.

The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.