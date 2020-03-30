Charges Laid After American Counterfeit Used In Armour Township

Between Monday March 23, 2020 and Tuesday March 24, 2020 Almaguin Highlands OPP along with the Almaguin Highlands OPP Criminal Investigation Unit and North East Region Community Street Crime Unit investigated the use of American counterfeit currency at an Armour Township business on Commercial Drive.

On March 23, 2020 two males entered the store and made a purchase using the counterfeit money. The following day one of the suspects returned and attempted to use more counterfeit money, but were recognized and fled the store. Police were called and two males were arrested.

Police charged Bradley McEvoy, 38 of Etobicoke Ontario with the following offences:

Possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000

Possession of property obtained by a crime over $5000

Fail to comply with recognizance two counts

Possession break in instruments

Possessing counterfeit money – have in custody

Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Uttering counterfeit money

Fraud under $5000

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing and is scheduled to re-appear in court on Thursday June 4, 2020 in Parry Sound Ontario.

Jonathan Deamaral, 30 of Toronto Ontario was charged with the following offences:

Possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000

Possession of property obtained by a crime over $5000

Theft under $5000 – shoplifting

Uttering counterfeit money

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday July 30, 2020 in Sundridge Ontario.