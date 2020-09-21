Cash Stolen During Break And Enter At Oliver’s Coffee In Bracebridge

OPP in Bracebridge are investigating a break, enter and theft to a Bracebridge business.

Sometime between Sunday September 20, 2020 at 6:30 p.m and Monday September 21, 2020 at 5:30 a.m. unknown suspect(s) gained entry to the Oliver’s Coffee Shop located on Manitoba Street in Bracebridge.

Once inside, the suspects damaged the business and removed $10,000.

A scenes of crime officer attended the business on Monday morning to obtain security camera footage and get evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contacted Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers.