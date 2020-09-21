Cash Stolen During Break And Enter At Oliver’s Coffee In Bracebridge

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

OPP in Bracebridge are investigating a break, enter and theft to a Bracebridge business.

Sometime between Sunday September 20, 2020 at 6:30 p.m and Monday September 21, 2020 at 5:30 a.m. unknown suspect(s) gained entry to the Oliver’s Coffee Shop located on Manitoba Street in Bracebridge.

Once inside, the suspects damaged the business and removed $10,000.

A scenes of crime officer attended the business on Monday morning to obtain security camera footage and get evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contacted Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here