Carling Township Man Charged With Impaired Driving At A RIDE Spot Check

The West Parry Sound OPP conducted Festive R.I.D.E. on Bayview Drive in Carling Township. On December 4, 2020 at 9:35 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers determined alcohol had been consumed.

The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Matthew Lillie, age 37 of Carling Township, was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on January 7, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 67th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2020.