Canadians Invited To Share Their Views On FM And AM Radio

The CRTC is keen to hear from a wide range of Canadians about their radio listening habits, behaviours and views as part of its review of commercial radio.

This information will help the CRTC better understand how the radio industry can meet the needs and interests of Canadians in both official languages. It will also help the CRTC determine how best to update its regulations to ensure Canada’s commercial radio industry remains competitive in a digital environment.

Canadians are encouraged to share their opinions by completing an online survey by November 26, 2020.

Canadians can also submit their comments by February 1, 2021, using one of the following methods:

filling out the online form

writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Ottawa, Ontario K1A ON2, or

K1A ON2, or sending a fax to 819-994-0218.

All submissions will form part of this proceeding and will be added to the public record.

The information gathered through this public consultation will help the Commission assess the relevance and effectiveness of the rules currently governing commercial radio in Canada, and determine the specific issues to be addressed in the new policy.