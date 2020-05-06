Canadian Blood Services Thanks The Town Of Bracebridge

A message from Elaine St. Pierre, Canadian Blood Services territory manager for Barrie, Muskoka, Simcoe, Dufferin and Grey:

THANK YOU BRACEBRIDGE!

On behalf of Canadian Blood Services, I would like to thank the Town of Bracebridge for opening the Sportsplex facility so that we could proceed with our mobile blood donation events in March and April.

Special thanks to members of the Recreation Department Cindy, Catherine and Will who devoted their time in coordinating our events in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic while remaining closed to all other activities. It was this support from the staff and the Town that allowed us to continue to help hospital patients in need.

On average, someone in Canada requires blood or blood products every 60 seconds. Generous blood donors in Muskoka make a vital difference in the lives of thousands of patients every year.

Canadians are taking extraordinary steps to stay safe and adapt during the pandemic. We’re grateful for donors and community volunteers in Bracebridge who are supporting Canada’s lifeline. We’re also thankful for the care and dedication of our employees. We appreciate and value everyone’s support of our mobile donation events in your community.

Canadian Blood Services operates regularly scheduled donation events in Muskoka. Please check your eligibility and book an appointment prior to visiting an event.

To book an appointment for any upcoming donation event, download the GiveBlood app available for iOS on the App Store or for Android on Google Play, call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283) or visit blood.ca.