Canada’s Top Ten Weather Stories Of 2020

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Senior Climatologist, David Phillips, and Physical Science Specialist, Chantal McCartin, yesterday presented the 25th annual edition of Canada’s Top Ten Weather Stories.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a serious threat to the health and safety of Canadians across the country, but the impacts of a changing climate have not slowed either. Across the country this year, Canadians were impacted by another year of extreme weather events—from destructive summer hailstorms, thick smoky skies, to powerful tornadoes.

In 2020, Muskoka saw several storms that ripped through the region causing damage and power outages for days in some cases.