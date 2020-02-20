BREAKING: Barricaded Person in Custody In Oro-Medonte

Barricaded Person in Oro-Medonte

Barricaded Person in Custody

The barricaded person has been taken into police custody without incident. Information be released only as it is made available.

Previous Story

On Thursday February 20, 2020 at 2:45 a.m. the Orillia OPP were called to an Oro-Medonte residence for a call for service.

As a result of the unfolding incident the Orillia Crime Unit and OPP Integrated Response Team which includes, Emergency Response Unit (ERT), Tactics and Response Unit (TRU), Canine (K9) and OPP Crisis Negotiators were called in to assist with this incident.

Police are still on the scene and are requesting the public to stay away from the areas of Mount St. Louis Road, Whistler Place and Black Comb Drive as police continue this investigation.

