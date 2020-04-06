Break And Enter To A Magnetawan Seasonal Residence

On Thursday April 2, 2020 Almaguin Highlands OPP investigated a break, enter and theft to a Nipissing Road residence.

The break, enter and theft occurred sometime between Monday March 16, 2020 and April 2, 2020 when unknown person(s) entered the residence and stole a VCR, television, five game cameras, various tools and two full jerry cans of gas.

Police are continuing to investigate and any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this break enter and theft should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.