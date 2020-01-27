Break And Enter In Lake Of Bays Has OPP Looking For Suspects

On January 24th, 2020, Huntsville OPP were called to investigate a break and enter at a property located on Muskoka Road 117 in the Township of Lakes of Bays, Ontario.

OPP say unknown suspects entered three buildings on this property and once inside caused further damage to contents in the building.

The investigation into these illegal entries is ongoing. If you have information about these break and enters please contact the Huntsville OPP Detachment at 705-789-5551 or the Provincial Communication Centre at 888-310-1122. You can also provide an anonymous tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka on Twitter or Facebook.