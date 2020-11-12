Break And Enter At Muskoka Regional Centre Again, Four Charged This time

Bracebridge OPP to a complaint about trespassers on the former Muskoka Regional Centre property in Gravenhurst on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at noon.

This property is closed with signs posted and is off limits to the public. The buildings have been secured and windows boarded up. OPP get calls for this type of incident quite often.

Police arrived to find that several of the boards had been removed, entry had been gained into one of the buildings and items were being removed.

Three of four suspects were located and police arrested and charged 20-year-old Brad Tunney of Acton, 18-year-old Jillian Annett of Caledon, and 18-year-old Sean Laws of Georgetown, each with Break, Enter a Place with Intent, Possession of Break In Instruments, Mischief, Theft Under $5000 and Fail to Comply with Probation.

The fourth suspect, who was later identified as 21-year-old Jamie Hilts of Halton Hills, turned himself in on November 9, 2020 and has been similarly charged.

All four accused will appear in Bracebridge court on January 12, 2021.