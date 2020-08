Brandt Meat Packers is recalling Brandt brand mini spicy cheese sausage from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below. Recalled product Brand Product Size UPC Codes Brandt Mini spicy cheese sausage 0.375 kg 773321 206306 Best Before

20AU20

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.