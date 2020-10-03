Brampton Man Faces Several Charges After A Wild Ride In Muskoka

On October 2, 2020 just before midnight, a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 11 northbound in Bracebridge when a vehicle approached his location travelling well in excess of the posted speed limit.

The officer clocked the vehicle at 143 km/hr and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle exited from Highway 11 northbound onto the Cedar Lane exit and continued into Bracebridge at a high rate of speed and refusing to stop for police.

After a short pursuit the officer was able to block the vehicle in on Shier street in Bracebridge however, the driver drove his vehicle at the officer and was ultimately able to maneuver out of the situation.

Police located the suspect vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 11, eventually exiting into Gravenhurst and ultimately conducted a traffic stop as it entered a driveway on Fernwood Drive in Gravenhurst.

Police arrested the driver, commenced an investigation and located a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

Police arrested and charged 31-year-old Colin Olafemi of Brampton, with:

· Possession of a Loaded Prohibited Firearm

· Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

· Assault a Peace Officer with a Weapon

· Flight From Peace Officer

· Dangerous Operation

· Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

· Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

· Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was Firearm

· Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

· Several Highway Traffic Act Offenses

The accused was held in custody and will appear for a bail hearing in Bracebridge on Monday October 5, 2020.

The passenger has not yet been located and is described as a clean shaven, non-white male. There are no public safety concerns at this time and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.