Bracebridge Resort Owner Charged Again

Bracebridge OPP have responded to several complaints from people about the High Falls Inn Chalet between July 30, 2020 and August 29, 2020 after the owner prevented patrons from removing their property from the resort until disputed fees were paid.
During an unrelated investigation, the resort owner drove heavy machinery in a manner that endangered the safety of responding police officers and others nearby and assaulted one of the responding officers.
Police conducted investigations of these matters and have charged 60-year-old Brian Coldin of Bracebridge with
- Nine counts of Mischief
- Theft Under $5000
- Dangerous Operation
- Assault
He will appear in Bracebridge Court on October 20, 2020.
When are they just going to throw this goof in jail and be done with him? He’s proven time and again that he has no regard for anything or anyone but himself. Whether visiting a drive-thru nude, stripping his clothes off during arguments,….this guy has serious issues.