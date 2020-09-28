Bracebridge Resort Owner Charged Again

Bracebridge OPP have responded to several complaints from people about the High Falls Inn Chalet between July 30, 2020 and August 29, 2020 after the owner prevented patrons from removing their property from the resort until disputed fees were paid.

During an unrelated investigation, the resort owner drove heavy machinery in a manner that endangered the safety of responding police officers and others nearby and assaulted one of the responding officers.

Police conducted investigations of these matters and have charged 60-year-old Brian Coldin of Bracebridge with

Nine counts of Mischief

Theft Under $5000

Dangerous Operation

Assault

He will appear in Bracebridge Court on October 20, 2020.