Peterborough County OPP stopped a vehicle at a RIDE program on Lindsay Road at 2:00pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

As a result, Bradley Mennen (age 32) of Bracebridge, was arrested and charged with: Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration – 80 plus

The accused is scheduled to appear in Peterborough Court on February 27, 2020.