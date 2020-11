On November 24, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. Bracebridge OPP received anonymous information about a possible impaired driver on Taylor Road in Bracebridge.

Police located the vehicle a short time later on Dudley Drive and subsequently arrested and charged 42 year-old Naomi Brouse of Bracebridge, with Impaired Operation and Over 80.

She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 22, 2020 to answer to her charges.