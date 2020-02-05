Bracebridge Resident Charged With Impaired And Open Liquor

On February 3, 2020, at around 6 p.m., North Bay OPP were called to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on Highway 17 in the Town of Mattawa.

Police located the vehicle on John Street. Upon speaking to the driver, officers detected an odour of alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, Mary Sarah Kelly, age 28, from Bracebridge, Ontario, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration 80 Plus

Drive Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor

The accused was released is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice on February 18, 2020, in North Bay.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the drivers’ licence was subject to a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS).