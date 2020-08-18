Bracebridge OPP Seeking Information About Serious ATV Collision

Bracebridge OPP is investigating the circumstances surrounding an ATV collision that occurred on August 9, 2020 on Reay Road in Gravenhurst, ON between 9:00 p.m. and midnight.

Police were called to a campground after a 14 year-old youth had taken an ATV for a ride and did not return. The youth was located by police walking on Reay Road suffering from various injuries. Muskoka Paramedic Services arrived and the youth was soon taken to Sick Kids hospital in Toronto with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The crashed ATV was located the following morning at an address approximately three kilometres east of the campground on Reay Road.

Police are asking anyone that may have information or surveillance in the area to call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000