Bracebridge OPP Remove Two Impaired Drivers Over The Weekend

OPP have charged two drivers with impaired driving over the weekend in Bracebridge.

On Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:45 p.m. officers were on patrol in Bracebridge and conducted a traffic stop on Monck Road. Police conducted an investigation into the driving behaviour and arrested and charged 24-year-old Christian Wilkinson of Muskoka Lakes with Impaired Operation, Over 80 and Possession of Schedule I substance (cocaine).

He will appear in Bracebridge Court on December 8, 2020 – his driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded.

On Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 7:25 p.m. a member of the public called police to report the concerning behaviour of a motorist travelling on Muskoka Road 117 in Lake of Bays Township. Police located the vehicle a short time later, conducted a traffic stop and subsequently arrested and charged 19-year-old Sheldon Burry of Lindsay, with Impaired Operation, Fail to Comply with Release Order x 2, Fail to Comply with Recognizance and a variety of Highway Traffic Act Offenses.

He was held in custody in Bracebridge for a bail hearing on Monday.