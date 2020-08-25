Bracebridge OPP Release Name Of Swimmer

-Bracebridge OPP along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and the Bracebridge Fire Department responded to a drowning at the beach area of Kelvin Grove Park in Bracebridge shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Monday August 24, 2020 after three women and the victim attempted to save an inexperienced swimmer who had entered the water and became distressed. The swimmer was rescued however, the victim disappeared in the water.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit attended to conduct a search of the water and shortly after 9:00 p.m. located the victim, 51 year-old Kevin Schell of Bracebridge, unfortunately deceased.