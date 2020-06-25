Bracebridge OPP Looking For This Suspect After Stealing Gas And License Plates

Bracebridge OPP are investigating the theft of almost $250.00 worth of fuel from a gas station located on Highway 11 Northbound in Gravenhurst on June 22, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. During the course of the investigation it was determined that the license plate attached to the suspect vehicle had been stolen from an address in Orillia.

The suspect is described as appearing to be male with a shaved head wearing grey shorts with black dots, a grey t-shirt with a red design and grey shoes with black socks. They were wearing sunglasses and a medical mask. The vehicle is a black Ford F150 with garbage, recycle bins and jerry cans in the box.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.