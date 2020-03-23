Bracebridge OPP Lay Two Separate Impaired Driving Charges

On Sunday March 15, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers received a report of a vehicle that had left the roadway on Manitoba Street near Lone Pine Drive and the driver walked away from it. Police located the driver and as a result of their investigation, arrested and charged 55 year-old Wendell Connick of Muskoka Lakes Twp, ON with:

Impaired Operation

Over 80 CC

Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)

Fail to Stop After Accident

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on April 7, 2020 to answer to his charges.

On Tuesday March 17, 2020 at 4:15 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a single vehicle collision on Muskoka Road 169 near East Black Lake Road in Muskoka Lakes Twp. Police attended and located the driver, asleep, and subsequently arrested and charged 24 year-old Talon Sandy of Moose Deer Point, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 2, 2020 to answer to his charges.

In all cases where a driver is charged with Impaired Driving, their driver’s license is suspended for 90 days and their vehicle is impounded.