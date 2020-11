Bracebridge OPP is asking members of the public for their assistance in locating 40-year-old Corey Martin who is transient and last known to reside in Bracebridge.

He is described as being 6’1″ tall with brown hair, grey eyes and a thin build. Martin is also known to frequent the London, area.

His family is concerned for his well-being and anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.