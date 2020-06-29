Bracebridge OPP Arrest Two Gravenhurst Residents While Investigating Thefts From Vehicles

The Bracebridge OPP have arrested and charged two Gravenhurst residents as officers continue to investigate multiple thefts from vehicles that have occurred over the past month.

Police have laid charges against 28-year-old Glen Werney of Gravenhurst in connection with a theft from a vehicle on John Street on May 30. Following the theft, Werney used stolen credit cards in area stores, according to the OPP. Werney has been charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle, six counts of fraud under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime. He will appear in court in Bracebridge on Aug. 25 to answer to his charges.

Patrick Linck, 43, of Gravenhurst faces charges in relation to thefts from vehicles between June 23 and 24 in the area of Pinegrove Street and David Street in Gravenhurst. Linck has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance – opioid, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime. He was also charged with three counts of failure to comply with probation and one count of failure to comply with recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge on Sept. 1.

If you have any information on thefts from vehicles in the area, contact the OPP at (888) 310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.