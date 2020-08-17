Bracebridge Man Charged With Indecent Acts And Impaired Driving

On Saturday August 15, 2020 Bracebridge OPP entered into two separate investigations involving the same person after receiving complaints from the public.

At 7:45 p.m. an employee from a Bracebridge restaurant called police to report that a man had committed an indecent act inside the restaurant, shortly after he left, police received a very similar complaint from a different food service establishment about the man.

At 11:10 p.m. police received a concern from a third establishment about the same man who was refused service for alcoholic beverages and left in a vehicle.

Police have charged 61-year-old Donald Woodland of Bracebridge, with Indecent Act and Operation while Impaired – over 80.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on October 27, 2020 to answer to his charges.