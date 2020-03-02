Bracebridge Man Charged With Impaired On A Snowmobile

On March 1, 2020 at 10:45 p.m., West Parry Sound OPP responded to a public complaint of a possible impaired snowmobiler. Police located the operator near Horseshoe Lake Road in Seguin Township. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Ronald Boakes, age 51 of Bracebridge, Ontario, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Fail to stop for police

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on March 26, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.