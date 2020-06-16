Bracebridge Man Charged With Impaired Driving On Monday Night

On Monday June 15, 2020 at 11:35 p.m. Bracebridge OPP were on patrol in Bracebridge and watched a vehicle fail to stop for a traffic light and conducted a traffic stop. An investigation into the driving offense resulted in officers arresting and charging the driver, 23 year-old Trent Rivers of Bracebridge, with Impaired Operation and Over 80 and Failing to Stop at an Amber Light.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 25, 2020 to answer to his charges. His driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded.