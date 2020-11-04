Bracebridge Man Charged With Impaired Driving By Drug On Hwy. 11

Bracebridge OPP received multiple complaints (Nov 3, 2020 at 2:30 am) from drivers travelling on Highway 11 Northbound in Gravenhurst, near Sparrow Lake Route D about a black truck that was travelling at high speeds and striking the concrete centre median more than once.

Police located the vehicle travelling northbound, smoking, and were able to conduct a traffic stop.

Police arrested and charged 31-year-old Mathew Foley of Bracebridge, with Impaired Operation by Drug.

He will appear in Bracebridge Court on January 12, 2021 to answer to his charge.