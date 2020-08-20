Bracebridge Man Charged With Impaired After Crash On Hwy. 11 This Morning

Bracebridge OPP were called to a single vehicle collision that happened on Highway 11 Northbound just north of Cedar Lane in Bracebridge on Thursday August 20, 2020 at 8:20 a.m. The vehicle left the roadway, collided with a guardrail and rolled over into the ditch.

OPP say the driver did not sustain any injuries.

Police arrived and conducted an investigation into the cause of the collision. Police arrested and charged 34 year-old Daniel Theoret of Bracebridge with Impaired Operation By Drug.

He will appear in Bracebridge Court on October 27, 2020 to answer to his charge – his driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded.