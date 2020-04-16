Bracebridge Man Charged With Child Pornography

The OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and the Bracebridge OPP have arrested and charged a Bracebridge man following a Child Pornography investigation.

On April 14, 2020 police from the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, the OPP Technological Crime Unit and the Bracebridge OPP Detachment executed a search warrant at a Bracebridge residence and have arrested and charged 19-year-old Conner Arkell of Bracebridge. He is charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Accessing Child Pornography.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on June 30, 2020 in Bracebridge court.