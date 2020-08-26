Bracebridge Man Charged Twice In The Same Day

On Tuesday August 25, 2020 Bracebridge OPP entered into two separate investigations involving the same person. At 8:40 a.m. an employee from Home Depot called police to report a theft from the store and was able to provide the necessary information that resulted in the arrest of the two men responsible. Police have charged 36 year-old Dean Mann and 34 year-old Daniel Theoret both of Bracebridge each with Theft Under $5000.

They will appear in Bracebridge in Court on October 27, 2020.

At 9:00 p.m. police were called to a single vehicle collision on Falkenburg Road in Muskoka Lakes Township where a vehicle left the roadway and struck a rock cut. Officers arrived and after an investigation into the collision, arrested and charged 36 year-old Dean Mann of Bracebridge with Operation while Impaired by Drug.

He will appear in Bracebridge Court on November 3, 2020.