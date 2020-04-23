Bracebridge COVID19 Community Relief Fund Is Now Accepting Applications

As part of the municipality’s efforts to support the community during this time, the Town of Bracebridge has created the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund (CRF), which will provide grants to impacted organizations in specific areas.

The CRF, in the amount of $40,000, was established and passed by Council at their meeting on April 22nd, 2020. There will be an initial intake period until May 8th, though this may change dependent on future updates related to the pandemic. Those applications for assistance can be submitted up to 4:30 p.m. on May 8th to be considered for potential funding.

“This is a difficult time for everyone and we want residents to know that we are here to support them. The Community Relief Fund is a way for the Town to contribute and support organizations so that they can continue to do their work,” said Mayor Smith. “This effort will continue for as long as there is a need. Our goal is to support as many of the groups providing front-line help as possible.”

The CRF will be used to invest in programs that meet the identified community needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, build community capacity to support those impacted, and support the Town of Bracebridge’s Community-Based Strategic Plan 2018-2028, specifically the themes of Community Wellness and Cultural Vitality and Governance and Civic Engagement.

The following groups and organizations are eligible for funding through the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund:

• Incorporated not-for-profit organizations;

• Registered charities;

• Community associations;

• Unincorporated groups with not-for-profit goals and governance structure;

• Creation and presentation artists and collectives; and

• Other groups or organizations with programming that meets the intent of the Fund, at the discretion of the Review Panel.

As listed in the Terms of Reference, please note that funded activities must take place within the Town of Bracebridge, and that meeting the eligibility criteria does not guarantee that the organization will get funding.

Application Forms, along with further information about the Community Relief Fund, are accessible through the Town’s COVID-19 Information page, and the Town’s Engage Bracebridge platform.