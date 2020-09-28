Boots And Hearts Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup

Eric Church, Sam Hunt, Dan + Shay and Jon Pardi to headline 2021 with RaeLynn, Dustin Lynch, Brothers Osborne, CAM + more at Burl’s Creek on August 5-8, 2021

Off the heels of winning Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA) ‘Festival of the Year’ for the fifth time, Republic Live announced today the full Boots and Hearts 2021 lineup. Festival headliner Sam Hunt, along with Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi, and many more, join previously announced Eric Church for their much anticipated 10th anniversary. Set for Aug 5-8, 2021 at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds, the festival will celebrate its community of fans and history of award winning artists by celebrating ‘10 years of BootsLife’.

The annual 4-day camping event has brought together festival lovers, country fans new and old, and people from all over the world. Over the last ten years, it has become Canada’s largest country and camping festival. The event has received recognition from the Academy of Country Music in Nashville, Tennessee with nominations for 2018 and 2019 Festival of Year, alongside the largest festivals in North America.

The unique experience the Festival holds, allowing fans to live the life of a country song, sets the stage for what the festival community has deemed ‘BootsLife’. The experience of camping with friends amid 600 acres at the entrance to cottage country. Listening to hit after hit and discovering new music from forty artists across four days.

With the entertainment industry and today’s events filled with such uncertainty, Festival VP, Todd Jenereaux, shared Republic Live’s approach to the 2021 season.

“So many people have asked us what we think 2021 will bring or have specific

projections for what the future holds. We do not. What we do have is an undeniable faith in live music, outdoor events, country music, and this wonderful country we call home.

We know that Country Music has built a genuine community of fans who have been

patient while they remain anxious to get back to the experiences they love and miss so

much. We too are anxious to move forward and celebrate our 10th anniversary next

year. We will stay informed on all developments, modify our plans, and take all possible

steps toward our goal to host the Festival again for our fans.

If there are uncontrollable circumstances that cause the 2021 event to be canceled, we

will again offer full refunds, just as we did immediately after the cancellation this past

summer for those who wanted or needed their money back. Our fans are of the utmost importance to us, without them we wouldn’t be here.” Festival owner, Eva Dunford, added to the sentiment by saying,

“There will be live music again, and festivals, and fun. We’re excited to have added to

the lineup in a big way for our 10th year. We’re hopeful and we look forward to the day

we can be reunited with fans! It will be one we’ll never forget.”

Weekend passes, single day tickets and RV/tent camping are on sale now. For more

information on artists, tickets, camping and accommodations visit www.bootsandhearts.com.

Website: www.bootsandhearts.com

Instagram: @bootsandhearts

Twitter: @BootsandHearts

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BootsandHearts Hashtags: #Boots2021 #BootsLife