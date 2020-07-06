Book Drop Closes At Huntsville Public Library As Air Quality Is Tested

The book drop at the Huntsville Public Library has closed again as the library undergoes air quality testing.

The book drop reopened on June 23 after being closed for months due to COVID-19. As of now, staff cannot enter the building due to indoor air quality issues in the library, according to a statement from chief librarian and CEO David Tremblay, and they won’t be able to return until the air quality is evaluated and corrected. The team at the library apologizes for the interruption in the delivery of their modified services, he said, but because staff cannot enter the building, the book drop will be closed until further notice.

Tremblay said the library staff thanks everyone for their patience and understanding, adding that they’re optimistic the issue will be fixed soon.

“We understand this is a disappointment; however, ensuring staff work in a healthy and safe environment is of utmost importance,” Tremblay said. “We are sure you can appreciate our concern for the health and safety of the staff and our community. We are working quickly to complete the necessary testing and remediation.”

Tremblay wants to remind residents to make use of their online offerings and to keep watching for updates on social media and the Virtual Library.

“Remember, the Virtual Library is open 24/7! There are over 35,000 ebooks and audiobooks one tap away from you to read or listen to,” Tremblay said. “And for those who enjoy arts and crafts, open your CreativeBug account and learn to weave, cake decorating with butter icing, felting, quilting, water painting and more!”

For more information about online resources from the Huntsville Public library, visit their website.