Body Of Missing Kayaker Located

The search has concluded for a missing kayaker in Bonnechere Valley Township.

On May 2, 2020, shortly after 2:20 p.m. Killaloe OPP responded to a report of a missing kayaker on Lake Clear, southwest of Eganville.

Joseph Palluq, age 54 of Bonnechere Valley Township left a cottage on Buelow Road on May 1, 2020 at approximately 9:00 p.m. On May 2, 2020, family members noticed the male had not returned home. Shortly after 10:30 a.m., the kayak was located overturned in the water. Killaloe OPP assisted by the OPP Marine Unit, OPP Helicopter and the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) conducted a search of the area.

On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. a body was located by the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) in close proximity to where the kayak was initially discovered. The body has been identified as Joseph Palluq. Police have determined that a personal floatation device was not used. A post mortem has been scheduled.