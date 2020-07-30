Boat Rally For Kids Event Will Happen August 21 And 22 In Muskoka

Launching August 21 and 22nd, the 2020 Boat Rally for Kids presented by Glen Road Capital Partners Inc., is on a mission to raise funds for Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital delivering more pulse-racing, on-the-water fun than ever before.

Event organizers are dedicated to adhering to the Government of Ontario’s COVID-19 guidelines and have developed effective ways to safely bring a newly formatted Boat Rally committed to continuing to deliver a weekend of unforgettable family fun, in Muskoka.

There will be several changes made to this outdoor event designed to meet physical distance safety requirements. Some of those include the implementation of leading-edge technology, a new on-line CGI Draft Party experience, all outdoor pit stops incorporating physical distance, and the highly anticipated closing Gala will remain but will adapt a unique Drive-In celebration format.

This year’s presenting sponsor is Glen Road Capital Partners Inc. (GRC), who has committed to raising funds and awareness for Boat Rally 2020. Raising funds for Holland Bloorview during the current climate is mission critical and event organizers are thankful for sponsors such as GRC for their support. All of this support will help the hospital to continue to provide care for kids with disabilities, kids needing rehabilitation after illness or trauma and kids whose medical complexity requires the kind of care they can’t get elsewhere. Through advocacy efforts like its Dear Everybody anti-stigma campaign which will enter its fourth year in August, Holland Bloorview embraces kids with boundless potential.

“We are thrilled to see that the Boat Rally for Kids is officially a go!” Sandra Hawken, Holland Bloorview said “Donor support is vitally important to our hospital’s families and clients—now, more than ever. And, we are so grateful that this event gives us and our donors a fun way to engage and unite to create a world of possibility for kids and youth with disabilities.”

If you thought that previous Boat Rallies were fun, wait until you see what this year’s event has in-store. Previous celebrities included Anthony Anderson, Jason George, Jay Hayden, Billy Baldwin, John O’Hurley, Nick Turturro, Taraji P. Henson, Rachael Harris, Aida Turturro, Catherine O’Hara, Eddie George and Warren Moon to name a few. As this year’s event will be BIGGER, BETTER, MORE COMPETITIVE and EXCITING than any previous Boat Rally. Stay tuned for celebrity announcements.

This year we will be bringing the rally community together in a fun and exciting way, teams can include any donor of theirs to be part of the action. For the first time, fundraisers’ donors can virtually participate in the scheduled online events including the scavenger hunt. This addition will increase awareness of the event’s vital fundraising goal and demonstrate the goodwill and corporate social responsibility of sponsors to a larger and engaged audience.

Participants, corporations and local businesses – your mission should you choose to accept it, is to register your team today! Visit boatrallyforkids.ca for more exciting event details, and celebrity updates.

See you in Muskoka, on the water. Together we can make the MISSION of Boat Rally for Kids 2020 POSSIBLE!