Boat Operator Charged With Impaired

On Wednesday May 27, 2020, members of the West Parry Sound OPP Marine Unit were patrolling the Magnetawan River in Wallbridge Township, north of Parry Sound, Ontario.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. officers conducted a vessel check. After speaking with the operator, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The operator was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, David McCutcheon, age 58, of Hamilton, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operating pleasure craft if owner’s name and address on license are not accurate

Operating a boat underway with open container of liquor

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on August 6, 2020.