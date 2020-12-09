Boat And Trailer Stolen From a Tay Township Storage Facility

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP) responded to boat and trailer theft report from a Quarry Road storage facility on December 1, 2020. OPP investigators learned that the Yamaha jetboat was stored on a Shoreland’r trailer when it was removed from the storage facility parking lot near 9:50 p.m. November 30, 2020 by a 4 -door pick up truck with no cap.

Stolen Property Description

Vessel- 2017 Yamaha 242 X Jetboat bearing registration # ON5680701 and serial number YAMC0245C717 colours- Blue sides with black graphics and white topside with a black Bimini style top. The vessel covered in blue shrink wrap at the time of theft – see attached photo of similar vessel.

Trailer – 2017 Shoreland’r F3F tandem axle trailer bearing Ontario plate # P5913M and serial number # 1MDASAV29JA625896, colour- textured matte black

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.