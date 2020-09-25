Blue-Green Algae Notices Lifted For Three Lake Locations Says Health Unit

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has lifted the advisories for three lake locations where blue-green algae was previously detected in Brandy Lake, the northwest end of Three Mile Lake and 10 Mile Bay (eastern end). Brandy Lake and the Northwest end of Three Mile Lake, Township of Muskoka Lake and 10 Mile Bay, Township of Lake of Bays, have been under cautionary notices from the health unit since July and August 2020.

Recent sampling conducted by the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks, indicate the blooms have dissipated. Generally, cooler weather, rainfall and reduced sunshine will lead to the breakup of an algal bloom.

Blue-green algae is a bacteria that occurs naturally in fresh water. When it occurs in large concentrations, forming a green scum over the water, it can release toxins that are harmful to humans and animals.

Links to general information about blue-green algae are available on the health unit website at www.smdhu.org, or people can call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.