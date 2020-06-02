Blood Donation Events Resume In Orillia Starting June 11

A message from Elaine St. Pierre, Canadian Blood Services territory manager for Barrie, Muskoka, Simcoe, Dufferin and Grey:

Dear Orillia Friends,

Your blood donation matters, especially now.

The need for blood is rising fast as hospitals resume procedures that were put on hold due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, physical distancing in our donor centres puts new constraints on how much blood we can collect at each event. Our donors have shown incredible flexibility and commitment throughout COVID19 and we need that to continue as we adjust and respond to this next phase.

To that end, I am happy to announce a return to our blood donation events at the Best Western Mariposa Inn in Orillia! The next scheduled donation event is Thursday, June 11 from 1 to 7 p.m. and we need over 100 donors to fill every available appointment and play an essential role in meeting the rising demands of patients across Canada.

What’s it like to donate blood during COVID-19? Check out all the enhanced wellness measures and updated criteria here, then book and honour your appointment to help patients. Download the GiveBlood app, call 1 888 2 DONATE (1-888-236-6283) or book now at blood.ca.

The need is constant. Patients undergoing surgery and cancer treatment, accident victims, and people with blood disorders rely on blood, platelets and plasma transfusions every day.

A few additional points:

Only those donors with appointments will be accepted into the site. No walk-ins, and no additional persons/non donors (other than staff & volunteers) will be permitted entrance.

It is important to arrive at your appointment time, not earlier, as we will not be able to take you at an earlier time.

Please be prepared for additional screening at the door before you are welcomed into the clinic space.

As always, spreading the word to your local network is a huge help to us in filling those beds. We can all be part of something big. Before, during and as we recover from the pandemic, your donation matters!

Stay safe!